  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Oppo phone news

Oppo Reno Ace Gundam edition oozes geek cool from every pore

|
Oppo Oppo Reno Ace Gundam edition oozes geek cool from every pore
Surface Duo, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro reviewed and Square exec interview - Pocket-lint podcast 22
Surface Duo, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro reviewed and Square exec interview - Pocket-lint podcast 22

As previously rumoured, Oppo has announced a new phone for the Chinese market (initially, at least). The Oppo Reno Ace has some impressive specifications and a very reasonable price point, so could turn a few heads.

But, not as much as the special edition version as an extra model has been unveiled alongside the standard release - one themed around the hugely popular Mobile Suit Gundam anime series.

The Oppo Reno Ace Gundam limited edition has the similar specs to the main version. It sports a 6.5-inch 20:9 display with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which also underlines its gaming promise.

As revealed by the company's business development director, Wilkin Lee, you get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on-board, plus a "dry ice" cooling system to keep things running smoothly.

However, the big feature of the Gundam edition is its look. As well as a different colourway, you also get a dedicated, limited edition case in the box.

The price is a little heftier in comparison to the regular version - 3,599 yuan (£458) over the starting point of 2,999 yuan - but we think it is well worth it.

Sadly though, even though other countries might get the Reno Ace soon, Oppo told Pocket-lint recently that there are no plans to bring the phone - Gundam or not - to the UK. Boo.

Still, we can ogle the pictures and dream on what could have been.

PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 7T Pro: Release date, specs, rumours, news and features
OnePlus 7T Pro launch today: Watch it right here
OnePlus 7T Pro listed on retailer site and it's more expensive than OnePlus 7 Pro
When is Android 10 coming to my phone?
Oppo Reno Ace Gundam edition oozes geek cool from every pore
How to find a lost iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods or Mac