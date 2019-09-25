Flagship Oppo Reno Ace pics and specs revealed ahead of 10 October launch

Oppo is about to launch a new flagship specced phone called the Reno Ace, and it's going to feature the newly announced, ultra-fast 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging among other high end specifications.

We already knew about the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging, thanks to Oppo itself announcing as much when it showed off the speedy charger technology recently.

Since then, more details about the phone have been leaked online, starting with a leaked official press render, which shows a device bearing a small dewdrop notch on the front, and a long, thin speaker/earpiece grille along the top edge.

On the back, the render - leaked by SlashLeaks - shows a quad camera system. Looking at this, we can see the primary camera is that same 48MP sensor we've seen on so many Android phones recently.

Joining it, our educated guess is that the smaller camera at the bottom is a ToF (Time of Flight) 3D depth camera, and the other two will presumably be the ultra-wide and zoom lenses.

What's interesting about this is that there's no square camera unit, and that means there's no periscope-like zoom camera inside, so we likely shouldn't expect the 5x optical zoom or 10x lossless zoom offered by the Reno 10x Zoom.

Another thing to note here is that that because there's a notch on the front, there will be no pop-up mechanism for the front camera, perhaps indicating that there's another ultra-premium flagship above this one?

As well as the images leaking, specs have also seemingly been revealed by a user on China's popular social media site, Weibo.

In the details we see a phone with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, with a hefty 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a 3,900mAh battery.

What this does, however, is confuse the Reno series even further. When the first handsets launched under the Reno brand name, there were already several handsets with different names: Reno Z, Reno, Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G.

Barely six months later, and we have a Reno 2 already announced, a Reno Ace coming soon - which presumably fits between the Reno 2 and the follow up to the 10x Zoom model - and who knows what else.

The manufacturer has confirmed via its Weibo account that it will be holding the launch event on 10 October, but with it being announced on the Chinese social media site, we suspect this one's a China launch.

We've not been informed of any global launch for English language regions so far. But when the next wave of Oppo phones arrives here, we'll be sure to keep you up to date on it.