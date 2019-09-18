Oppo has shown off some brand new fast charging smartphone technology, both wired and wireless, which will top your phone up in ridiculously short times.

Perhaps the biggest news is that Oppo is working on a 30W wireless charging solution. As with all of its charging tech, it falls under the VOOC brand name, and it's called: 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge.

Because that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, we'll just stick with Wireless VOOC for now.

What's interesting here is that it's the first time Oppo has announced any form of wireless charging. Previously, it's stated that it wasn't keen to jump on the wireless charging bandwagon while it was so much slower than wired charging.

In a briefing we had way back in February at Mobile World Congress, the manufacturer stated that it wasn't against using wireless charging, as long as it could find a fast/efficient way of doing it. Now it appears Oppo has cracked it.

As far as current wireless charging tech goes, there aren't many other companies with tech that's as powerful.

Xiaomi has announced a similarly powerful 30W solution, but most other companies offer between 5W-15W.

What that means, simply, is that Oppo's 30W Wireless VOOC is more than twice as fast as the average. To put it in to context, it's the same power offered by OnePlus' Warp Charge, which isn't slow, and is wired.

Oppo claims that a phone with a 4,000mAh battery can be fully charged from 0-100 in around 80 minutes using this technology, removing the only downside of previous Qi charging standards, by taking away the relatively long charging time.

After a lot of anticipation about 65W SuperVOOC, let me show you how fast it really is! pic.twitter.com/p1UHi18v6Q — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) September 17, 2019

Perhaps more impressive is the new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology, which it announced at the same time.

This supersedes the current 50W SuperVOOC charging, by essentially "turning it up to 11", and can fully charge a 4,000mAh smartphone battery in under 30 minutes. In fact, just five minutes plugged in can get your battery more than a quarter full.

As we found out when we ran our speed charging comparison test (video below), SuperVOOC was already astonishingly fast for a real world charging solution. SuperVOOC 2.0 takes it to the next level.

As with all of Oppo's VOOC charging technologies from years gone by, both the new wired and wireless options have built in temperature management, so neither will cause your battery to overheat.

What we don't know yet is if/when these charging solutions will land on a smartphone. Oppo hasn't named any official phone names for this tech to make its entrance on, but we suspect it will be within the next 12 months at some point. Maybe in time for the Find X 2?