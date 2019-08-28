Oppo's Reno 2 is here - but the existing Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G still top the range

Oppo has announced its Reno 2 smartphone - but it isn't as high-end as some of the existing Reno devices we've already looked at. The Reno 10x Zoom and its 5G equivalent (the Reno 5G) still rule the roost with their Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 power.

The Reno 2 (Rs. 36,990, around $515 or £421) has been announced in India, so it quite possibly won't come to Europe given that the standard Reno handset already has mid-range specs.

The main Reno 2 does have an upgraded Snapdragon 730 processor over the Reno's 710, however so it may just be swapped into Oppo's range. It's out in November.

As well as the Snapdragon 730, the Reno 2 is a 6.5-inch Dynamic OLED Full HD phone with 8GB of RAM, a very palatable 256GB of storage and quad-camera setup. That's an upgrade on the older model's dual-camera. You still get a 48 megapixel sensor, but there's now a 13 megapixel telephoto, 2 megapixel mono and 8 megapixel 16mm wide angle lens.

It looks like the original Reno we saw launched in Europe earlier this year, complete with the shark-fin front camera pop-up housing the same 16 megapixel selfie camera and LED flash.

There are also two even cheaper Reno handsets, too, the titled Reno 2 Z and Reno 2 F (here's what we thought of the forerunning Reno Z). These don't have the shark fin pop-up camera (shocker) but there's a vertical pop-up instead.

They have MediaTek P90 and P70 processors instead but from there the difference between the two entry-level handsets isn't that marked. They both have 6.5-inch OLED Full HD displays and quad-cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera.

However, while the Reno 2 Z has the same, almost ubiquitous, Sony IMX586 sensor as the main Reno 2, the 2 F plumps for Samsung's GM1 camera. The Reno 2 Z price is (Rs. 29,990, around $415 or £342).