The Reno2 launch is happening soon, and this next phone series will feature a quad camera equipped phone with a focus on better video, better low light performance.

Not long ago, Oppo announced via Twitter that it would be launching the Reno2 series of smartphones on 28 August, in India. In this teaser, the quad camera and 20x zoom were highlighted as the new exciting features, but little else was mooted.

Now, thanks to a dedicated official page on its website, we get more information about its quad camera system.

First there's that 20x Zoom feature, which ups the ante from the current Reno 10x Zoom. What's important to note here, however, is that the 20x zoom feature is digital zoom, not a lossless or "optical" zoom.

Then there's what Oppo calls "hybrid" zoom. On the current flagship Zoom model the camera offers 5x optical and 10x hybrid. This new camera system is 5x hybrid, and the image of the cameras on the back is missing the square periscope-like lens of the flagship 10x Zoom.

This suggests that the all-round quad camera system will be on the back of whatever the regular Reno2 is. We're yet to see or hear if there's a flagship model which retains the square periscope camera.

As for other features, Oppo is focussing a lot on video performance. The manufacturer is launching a feature called Ultra Steady Mode, which uses something called HIS anti-shake technology to reduce any hand or arm movement when shooting handheld.

Then there's the Ultra Dark Mode, which Oppo claims will let you take really good photos, even when there's little light available.

What we're not sure of at the moment is just how many phones are in the Reno2 series. Whatever the details, it seems Oppo is drip-feeding the information in the run up to launch.

Some #OPPOReno2 specs have been leaked, some incorrectly. It’ll be equipped with the Snapdragon 730G - powerful for gaming and enhanced graphics. — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) August 20, 2019

The only other information we have, thanks to the company's VP on Twitter, is that the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 730G processor. This chip, as well as being more powerful than the Snapdragon 710 in the current Reno, is also enhanced for better graphics and gaming performance.

Given the short amount of time that's passed since the last Reno launch, the August release is somewhat surprising. We'll keep you updated on any official news as the launch approaches.