Oppo has revealed that it's about to announce another series of Reno devices, and that this second generation Reno flagship will have a quad camera system and 20X Zoom.

The company tweeted the news via its Indian handle, teasing it as an India-first launch, with no news yet on where/when it might launch elsewhere.

From the silhouette in the teaser image, two things are made clear: the shark fin popup that debuted on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is here to stay, and the triple camera system has been replaced by one with four cameras.

In most current smartphones with a quad system, the fourth camera is a ToF (time of flight) camera for advanced depth/spacial information, so it'll be interesting to see if the same is true of Oppo's flagship Reno2.

The inclusion of the pop-up camera would seemingly indicate that the screen will - yet again - be completely notch free, and feature very slim bezels.

Undoubtedly the most interesting feature, however, is the mention of 20x Zoom. As its name suggests, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a periscope-like camera laid horizontal within the phone's body offering up to 10x lossless zoom.

If Oppo has found away to keep images just as clear, but zooming in twice as far, that would be some impressive performance from a smartphone camera.

Nothing else has been said about the Reno2 series yet, and the fact it's coming so soon after the first series launched is a little surprising. It's hard to imagine what else could be added to the phone to make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Still, we'll have all the details here for you as and when we hear more, and when Oppo spills the beans.