Oppo teases prototype with super curved Waterfall Screen

Oppo often teases new technology before it launches it on a commercial device and the latest comes in the form of what the Chinese company is calling a 'Waterfall Screen'.

In a tweet from Oppo's official Twitter account, several images show a prototype device with a display wrapping round the edges - more so than other devices we've seen with curved edges like the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Oppo Find X.

It then asks followers to guess that the screen-to-body ratio is on the device. Oppo's Find X has a 93.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its Panoramic Arc Screen design, but Oppo said the Waterfall Screen "adds to Oppo's achievements", suggesting it will creep closer to the 100 per cent mark.

According to Oppo, the prototype features an 88-degree curved body to make it "almost completely borderless" and the images shared on Twitter suggest the device has a taller aspect ratio than most current flagship smartphones - possibly around the 21:9 mark like the Sony Xperia 1 but without the bezels.

Oppo offered no further details on the mystery device, how the edges of the Waterfall Screen would work or where the buttons that would normally be present on the edge of a device would be placed.

The company also didn't reveal when we might see the prototype appear as a commercial device, though we wouldn't be surprised to see the Waterfall Screen technology in the flesh at consumer electronics show IFA, taking place in Berlin from 6 September. 

