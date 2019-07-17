Oppo's latest limited FC Barcelona Edition phone is the Reno, and it's awesome

Oppo has renewed its partnership with FC Barcelona for another three years, and that means one thing: there's an awesome new limited FC Barcelona edition phone in town.

For 2019, the phone in question is the Reno 10x Zoom, the company's latest flagship phone, and one of the first to actually be available to buy in Europe.

Unlike the standard versions of the Reno, however, this one comes with its own special colour scheme, and is emblazoned with a commemorative Barcelona logo and ships with colour-matched accessories in the box.

According to Oppo, this particular phone colour - where the garnet and blue colours gradient into each other - is the first example of using a heat-press technique on a smartphone.

Look closely and you'll notice not one, but two Barcelona crests. One larger one is blurred, and subtly embedded in the glass, while the more prominent gold one sits proudly at the bottom.

As you'd expect from a blended colour-gradient phone from Oppo, the metal edges are also colour matched to the gradient, blending it in with the glass back.

And that's not all - Oppo even loaded the phone with custom wallpapers, graphics and app icons, to take the Barcelona theme right into the user interface.

This isn't the first special limited edition Barcelona phone to be launched by Oppo. The Chinese tech giant has been partnered with the football club since 2015 and released four themed phones before the Reno.

As for specs, you can expect the same performance and features as you'd get in a standard Reno 10x Zoom.

That means the same shark-fin pop-out camera, Snapdragon 855 processor and the triple camera on the back with the 10x lossless zoom feature enabled by that innovative periscope-like camera.

Unlike previous Bacelona edition phones, however, this is going to available to purchase in Europe.

The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and goes on sale on 26 July, with the price set at €899 in France, the Netherlands, Russia and Spain.