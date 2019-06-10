Oppo's foldable phone shown off in official patent renders

3D renders have been produced by Oppo showing its folding phone in a little more detail than we've seen previously.

The renders are available to browse through at WIPO's (World Intellectual Property Organisation) site, and produced by Oppo itself.

These monochrome 3D renders show a device which features a concertinaed hinge that allows the phone to fold outwards.

What makes this model a little unique however is the amount of bezel around the large display. There's surprisingly little of it in the 3D images, making a display that's much more immersive when opened, and more useful when folded.

This phone also has its primary - what looks like dual - camera system hidden away in a pop-up mechanism.

A solution like this for hiding the camera is fairly typical of Oppo. In fact, BKK - the group it's part of - has several phones from several of its brands with pop-up cameras of some kind.

Whether it's the OnePlus 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom or one of Vivo's devices, there's more than one with a camera hidden away, and many use different mechanisms.

As for its foldable device, Oppo has been careful not to announce anything too officially so far. Because it's not ready to do so.

Given the issues Samsung faced after launching the Galaxy Fold, and the fact that we're yet to see the Huawei Mate X in a lot of detail, it seems Oppo made the right choice.

Right after its own press event at Mobile World Congress earlier in 2019, Oppo's president showed off the foldable phone the company has been working on.

This early pre-production prototype was very similar in execution to Huawei's Mate X, in that it folded outward, meaning the screen is exposed constantly, and not hidden inside like the folding screen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Still, the president and the company's message has been "it's not ready", showing that - while it wants to be part of the conversation - it wasn't so keen to be the first, it rushed out an imperfect device.

Or at least, that seems to be the mentality.

We're sure we'll hear more about Oppo's attempt at a folding phone over the coming months.