Oppo has long been teasing the arrival of its affordable flagship range, called Reno, with a pre-launch event in Zurich back in April 2019.

One month on from that date, on 20 May 2019 at the Tobacco Dock in London, the Chinese mega company revealed its three phones - the Reno, Reno 10x Zoom, and Reno 5G - will be coming to the UK this June.

The Oppo Reno, priced £449, is the baby of the range, packing powerful innards for its affordable price point. It will be available from 5 June 2019.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, priced £699, is the more camera-focused of the range, packing in a 10x optical zoom to the rear. It will be available from 12 June 2019.

The last piece of the puzzle, the Oppo Reno 5G, is yet to be priced. We know that EE will be ranging the handset, however, and expect more news to follow in the imminent future about how much you'll need to pay for this super-fast edition.

You can see our initial impressions of these three handsets by following the embedded links here - Reno review, Reno 10x Zoom review, Reno 5G review - plus full reviews will follow on the site in June to co-incide with each handset's release. Will the Reno beat Honor at its sub-flagship game; will the 10x Zoom edition be the Huawei P30 Pro-beater it purports to be?