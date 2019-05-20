RealMe phones come to Europe with the 3 Pro from June

Realme has officially launched in the UK and continental Europe, with the announcement that one of its latest phones - the Realme 3 Pro - is going to be available to buy from 5 June.

For those unaware, Realme is to Oppo what Honor is to Huawei: a more affordable sub-brand, designed to offer attractive, relatively powerful and feature-rich products at a low price for younger people.

Boot up a Realme phone and you'll find it running ColorOS, Oppo's user interface that runs on top of Android Pie, and inside the box you'll find Oppo-branded VOOC flash-charging power adapters.

As for the Realme 3 Pro, it's an enticing product at its £175 price point.

It's built from plastic, but has an attractive, coloured gradient finish on the back, and a big FHD+ screen that takes up nearly 91 per cent of the available surface area, with only a small dewdrop style notch at the top.

Inside, it's packed with a pretty powerful Snapdragon 710 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the standard model, with a generous 4,045mAh battery.

One of its biggest selling points is that VOOC flash charging. It might not be as fast as the ludicrous Super VOOC on the Oppo Find X or RX17 Pro, but, at 20W it can still charge up the battery very quickly.

Camera-wise, it has a 16-megapixel primary camera, alongside a secondary 5-megapixel one for depth information.

What's interesting with this camera, however, is that it's one of the first budget smartphones to offer 960fps slow-motion videos (at 720p), and also can create one big 64-megapixel still image by stitching together multiple 16-megapixel photos.

Of course, it also has Nightscape mode for taking those low light shots like a lot of other smartphones.

You can buy the Realme 3 Pro from 5 June, direct from Realme.com for £175 for the 4GB/64GB model, or £219 for the 6GB/128GB version. Both come in Nitro Blue or Lightning Purple.