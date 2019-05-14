  1. Home
Oppo Reno Z set to add budget dual-camera handset to series

Towards the end of April 2019 we saw Oppo's plan for world domination in its Reno series - including the 10x Zoom and 5G models - and now it looks as though there's another string to add to its bow: the Oppo Reno Z.

The Z will add to the existing Reno trio, it is rumoured (source: Pocketnow), providing a more lightweight build quality and affordable option for the series. Its release plan for late May 2019 makes perfect sense too - letting the flagship models lead the way first.

The Reno Z doesn't shy away from ofering a compelling specification though, with the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display with dewdrop notch as the standard Reno handset.

It also provides a dual rear camera setup - including the 48-megapixel rear camera, as found on the main handset - for a photography focus with background blur 'bokeh' software smarts. The front-facing camera is said to be a 32-megapixel unit, which is actually an upgrade compared to the rest of the Reno series.

Where the Reno Z appears to differ most is with internal spec, with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 processor cited. Now, that's no weakling when it comes to power - but given Oppo's use of Qualcomm Snapdragon elsewhere in the European releases, we suspect this points to the Z not being a worldwide launch.

Indeed, with the phone rumoured to be priced ¥2,599 in China (making it a sub-£300 handset), we largely suspect it will only appear in the east. More info as we know it. 

