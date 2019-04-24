Oppo's high-end Reno smartphones have a pop-up 'wedge' camera

Chinese giant Oppo has launched its Reno flagship handsets in the UK and Europe.

Top of the tree is the already-previewed Oppo Reno 5G, with a 4G version of that still bringing a 10x hybrid zoom (that we saw at Mobile World Congress) to the party – that device is called the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Both of those 6.6-inch handsets are based on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 and have a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution display, while a third handset - the standard Reno - has a 6.4-inch display and is based on Snapdragon 710 (it’s also got a 1080p resolution).

The standard Reno will cost 499 Euros, the 10x Zoom will be 799 Euros and the 5G version will be 899 Euros. UK pricing hasn't yet been confirmed, but we'll add it here as soon as we get it. The handsets will be available in early June.

All of the Reno phones have a wedge-shaped pop-up camera that Oppo says is a "pivot-rising" design. It pops-up in 0.8 seconds and houses the 16 megapixel (f2.0) front camera lens, a flash and earpiece. Oppo has addressed concerns about the longevity of the pivot by saying it has an operational life of around 200,000 uses.

The company says that even if it was to be used 100 times a day, it would still have a five-year lifespan.

Of course, the main benefit of the pop-up is the full-frontal screen without a notch, covering 93 percent of the front of the device.

The 10x Zoom and 5G handsets have three camera lenses – a 48 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide and 13 megapixel telephoto. The primary lens uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor, a f1.7 aperture and there’s also dual-optical image stabilisation.

As you’d expect, the camera supports 4K 60fps video recording. Oppo has also added a new version of its Ultra Night Mode tech to the devices (2.0) so it’ll be interesting to compare that to Huawei, Samsung and Google’s efforts when it comes to our review.

The handsets are available in two colours – ocean green and jet black. And although we think it’s a shame that the radiant mist colour scheme hasn’t made it over from the RX17, the Reno has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back (the front is Gorilla Glass 6), so it is an upgrade over the older device.

The rear camera doesn’t have a camera bump even on the 10x zoom devices – it sits underneath the rear glass.

The handsets also support Oppo’s VOOC flash-charging tech and the Reno 5G and 10x Zoom have 4,065mAh batteries.

All three phones run Oppo’s Color OS 6 running on top of Android 9.0 Pie.