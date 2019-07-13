Wimbledon's official photographer snapped these awesome shots on a phone

Oppo tasked official Wimbledon photographer Jed Leicester with capturing The Championships through the eyes of its new Oppo Reno 10x Zoom using the handset’s 10x hybrid zoom also found in the Oppo Reno 5G.

Leicester captured a multitude of different shots as you’d expect, using everything from the wide-angle to 10x close-up zoom.

squirrel_widget_157609

And with Wimbledon’s final days upon us, we thought we’d show you some of the best pictures captured on the phone by Leicester – everything from on-court action to flowers, strawberries and capturing the unique ambience of the iconic grass court tournament.

“I’ve photographed Wimbledon for 20 years now,” said Leicester, before The Championships got underway. “ I know every shot, every camera trick and where all the best angles are. This is a new challenge, and one that I’ve been looking forward to.”

“Over the last couple of days, I’ve been getting used to using the 10x zoom feature in the camera. The quality of the pictures is amazing, and you can be so dynamic with the angles you shoot from.”

As always, Oppo says capturing the perfect shot is about positioning, getting the handset in the right mode, zooming in or using wide-angle if necessary and, finally, be aware of busy backgrounds to make your subject stand out.

Oppo's Reno series is the name for a three-handset flagship line-up, which extends to a fourth in some territories. The 6.6-inch 10x Zoom Edition boasts Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 855 - it's the premium handset. The Oppo Reno 5G has the same core specs but also comes with Qualcomm's X55 modem, too.

The 'standard' Reno is slightly smaller at 6.4-inches and has a Snapdragon 710 instead of the top-end 855. It doesn't have the 10x hybrid zoom, but it does have a 5x optical zoom.

All the handsets have Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB-C-based Super VOOC 3.0 flash charging (superfast charging) tech for the 4,065mAh battery. The high-end handsets boast that all-important first previewed to us at Mobile World Congress (MWC). The standard Reno doesn't have the 10x hybrid zoom and therefore is only capable of 5x. There's a 48-megapixel primary lens and each phone also has a pop-up front 16 megapixel camera with a 'shark fin' design.

The high-end models don't have 3.5mm headphone jacks but the standard Reno does. The Reno comes in 128 and 256GB variants with either 6 or 8GB of memory - you'll get 8GB if you buy the 10x Zoom or 5G versions.

As with other Oppo phones, there's an in-display fingerprint reader. Software-wise, the phones run Oppo's ColorOS 6 running on top of Android 9.0 Pie.