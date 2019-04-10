Oppo Reno specs, news and release date: Everything you need to know about Oppo's new flagship series

Oppo's Reno flagship phone has been rumoured for a while - at first it seemed like it was a series of handsets under a sub-brand (a bit like Honor is to Huawei), then it seemed like it was a single flagship handset.

And now we know the truth - Reno is the name for a three-handset line-up, which could extend to a fourth.

The handsets are:

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom - the top-end 6.6-inch phone with 10x zoom and Snapdragon 855

Oppo Reno 5G - the same as the 10x Zoom but with a 5G modem

Oppo Reno - A 6.4-inch version with Snapdragon 710

Oppo Reno Lite - A rumoured, but likely, cheaper version

The Reno also provides a good indication as to what we can expect from the upcoming OnePlus 7 as well - OnePlus and Oppo are sister companies.

The Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition have launched in China, while the Oppo Reno 5G has been announced for Switzerland. The global launch takes place on 24 April in Zurich when we're expecting to find out which handsets will come to the UK as well as details of which UK network will stock the 5G handset.

There have also been rumours and renders that we'll hear more about the Lite version at that stage.

Pricing for the handsets start at 2,999 yuan (around £341, $446) for the standard Reno and 10x Zoom Edition 3,999 yuan (around £455, $595) for the 10x Zoom Edition.

The 6.6-inch 10x Zoom Edition boasts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855. The standard Reno is slightly smaller at 6.4-inches and has a Snapdragon 710 instead as well as a 5x zoom lens. We're hearing that resolution is set at 1,080 x 2,340 and that the display will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 6.

Expect the Oppo Reno 5G to have the same core specs but also come with Qualcomm's X55 modem, too.

All the handsets have Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB-C-based Super VOOC 3.0 flash charging for the 4,065mAh battery. The handsets don't appear to have 3.5mm headphone jacks.

They also come in 128 and 256GB variants with either 6 or 8GB of memory - expect to get 8GB if you buy the 10x Zoom or 5G versions.

As with other Oppo phones, there's an in-display fingerprint reader. The big disadvantage of having no front-facing notch is that there's no Face ID-style unlock tech.

All the handsets appear to come in four colours, green, black, pink and purple. The exact names of those colours is still to be confirmed.

The phones will run Oppo's ColorOS 6 running on top of Android 9.0 Pie.

The higher-end phones boast the 10x zoom previewed to us at Mobile World Congress (MWC). The standard Reno doesn't have the 10x hybrid zoom and therefore is only capable of 5x.

The Reno handsets come with a 48-megapixel primary lens. There's also a 20MP secondary zoom lens and a ToF 3D camera as well. Expect 4K video recording, too.

Each phone also has a pop-up front 16 megapixel camera. We were expecting it to be similar to the recent F11 Pro. However, it's a wedge-shaped pop-up that's almost as big as the top of the entire phone.

We're expecting the Reno Lite to come with a dual-camera instead.