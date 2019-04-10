Oppo's Reno series breaks cover with 10x zoom, 5G version also confirmed

Oppo's Reno flagship phone has broken cover thanks to a launch event in China. The Oppo Reno 5G has also been previewed at a Swisscom event in Switzerland today, with Pocket-lint in attendance.

As we previously reported the global launch will take place on 24 April in Zurich.

There are three versions announced so far - the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition have launched in China, while the Oppo Reno 5G has been announced for Switzerland (below) - it'll be available from May with UK-specific details to follow at the main launch event later in the month.

There have also been rumours and renders of a Lite version.

The 6.6-inch 10x Zoom Edition is well-specified thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 and a 48-megapixel primary lens in addition to a flip-up front camera and 4,065mAh battery. There's also a 20MP secondary lens and a ToF 3D camera as well. It also boasts the 10x hybrid zoom previewed to us at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The Oppo Reno 5G will have the same core specs but also come with Qualcomm's X55 modem, too.

The standard Reno is slightly smaller (6.4-inches) and has a Snapdragon 710 instead as well as a 5x zoom lens. Both handsets have NFC and Super VOOC flash charging.

The pop-up camera is a little different than we originally expected (recent accurate leaks aside). We didn't expect to see the slider from last year's Find X, but we did expect to see something like that from the recent F11 Pro. Instead, Reno has a wedge-shaped pop-up that's almost as big as the top of the entire phone.

As with other Oppo phones, there's an in-display fingerprint reader. Both handsets appear to come in four colours, green, black, pink and purple - although we're sure they'll have snazzier names than that.

The Reno also provides a good indication as to what we can expect from the upcoming OnePlus 7 as well - OnePlus and Oppo are sister companies.