Oppo confirms date for its 5G-toting Reno 10X Zoom flagship phone

- The flagship Oppo handset is on the way and it'll be 5G capable

Oppo has sent out invites to a launch event on 24 April in Zurich - the event has the tagline of "beyond the obvious". 

The Chinese manufacturer makes no secret of the fact the event is for Reno, Oppo's incoming flagship device that's set to be a 5G phone. The full name has additionally been rumoured to be Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, but all we know for sure is that it will be branded as Oppo Reno.

Oppo previewed its 10x zoom tech at Mobile World Congress in February - we were impressed with its capability at the time (5x optical, 10x hybrid zoom). In the preview we saw, Oppo used a three-camera setup consisting of 48-megapixel primary lens, 120-degree ultra wide angle lens plus a telephoto.

It's this arrangement we're expecting to see in Reno - indeed, some images emerged during March which are apparently taken by Reno

Pocket-lint is among the press invited to the launch of the new device. We're expecting the phone to be based around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform, have an edge-to-edge OLED display and a pop-up camera.

Oppo - and its sister firm OnePlus - are long-time Qualcomm partners, while Qualcomm teased a 5G Oppo phone at CES in January and at Mobile World Congress, though it was disguised. 

We've also heard there may be a subsequent, smaller, version of the Reno, probably called Reno Lite.  

