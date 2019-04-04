  1. Home
Oppo is working on some crazy multi-display smartphone concepts: This is not a late April Fools

- A tiny screen inside another? Mind blowing

An Oppo patent has emerged that shows some bonkers ideas the Chinese firm could be working on.

Filed in China and found on the World Intellectual Property Organization's Patentscope website, the patent shows several design concepts for devices with second display screens, including some that fold.

However, one of them sticks out the most. It features a second screen that pops up out of the main handset.

Oppo / WIPOOppo Is Working On Some Crazy Multi-display Smartphone Concepts This Is Not A Late April Fools image 3

You could be forgiven for thinking this is a late April Fools' Day prank, but its not. The patent was applied for a year ago and published on 29 January 2019.

Dutch website LetsGoDigital created several renders based on the concept images in the patent, showing just how bonkers most of the devices look.

That includes another phone with a slide-out display unit hidden behind the primary screen.

LetsGoDigitalOppo Is Working On Some Crazy Multi-display Smartphone Concepts This Is Not A Late April Fools image 2

And you thought some of the forthcoming foldable phones looked strange.

As this is just a patent, there is no guarantee that any of these phones might make it to market. Oppo has produced some innovative technologies in the past, including a slide-up camera in the Find X and its own, unique foldable phone prototype, but hiding a little screen inside another Russian doll style is probably going a little too far.

