A handful of leaks and a TENAA certification in China seemingly point clearly towards Oppo having a "Lite" version of its upcoming Reno flagship. And it's hiding a rather unique pop-up camera in the top edge.

TENAA, for those unaware, is China's certification body. Prior to phones being officially launched, they're certified and their details appear on the body's site. Usually, this includes some rather plain looking photos and basic specifications

According to the listing, this Oppo phone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ resolution display, as well as what looks like a Snapdragon 710 processor and a dual camera system on the back.

It's these two details that lead us to believe this is a "Lite" version of the Reno. According to previous announcements from the company itself, and previous leaks, the fully-fledged Reno flagship will have top tier processing power as well as the triple camera system that features the 10x periscope-like zoom lens we saw at Mobile World Congress in February.

Upon first announcement, Oppo did state that Reno would be a new family of devices, not just a singular smartphone, so we're not entirely surprised by a lesser powered model popping up (pun intended).

As for that pop-up camera in the top edge, it's vastly different from either the pop-up on the F11 Pro, or the Find X. The former has a simple pop up that protrudes from inside the top edge, while the latter essentially lifts the entire top edge and simultaneously uncovers the rear camera.

The Reno Lite, if the leaks from Slash Leaks turn out to be accurate, has one that kind-of swivels out from inside the top edge, popping out like a raised eyebrow. This same device appeared briefly in a video published to YouTube by Slash Leaks. You can view that above.

Oppo is expected to launch the new range in China on 10 April, with a release in Europe some time after, and we'll be bringing you full coverage of the devices as, and when, they make their official appearance.