Oppo Reno could be an all screen smartphone with no notch or punch-hole

Oppo's VP, Brian Shen, has indicated in a social media post that its next anticipated phone, the Reno, will feature an all-screen front with no holes, cutouts or notches.

In a post on Weibo, loosely translated, he states that the Reno will have a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This means lots of display, and very little bezel around it.

Shen also stated that there will be "no holes" in the screen, or in the back, which would likely mean pop-up cameras of some kind.

Of course, Oppo is no stranger to pop-up mechanisms. The Find X, launched in 2018, had a pop-up mechanism spanning the entire width of the phone which also featured the rear cameras.

In contrast, the Oppo F11 Pro announced more recently has a small pop-up camera that comes up from the top edge.

Other specifications of the Reno are also rumoured to include the 10x lossless zoom camera system shown off at Mobile World Congress in February.

This camera system, as well as including the innovative periscope-like zoom camera that sits horizontally in the body, also features a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Other than that, all we know so far is that the Reno is launching as a flagship smartphone range.

That means we should expect plenty of power under the hood. Specifically, it'll have the latest flagship Snapdragon 855 processor as well as a 4,065mAh battery.

We should also probably expect the awesome Super VOOC charging technology to make an appearance, that can fully charge a phone from 0-100 in less than 40 minutes.

As for launch date, it's due to be coming some time in Q2 of 2019. Essentially any time between April and the end of June.

We'll keep you up to date with developments as they happen.