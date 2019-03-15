Photos allegedly taken using the forthcoming Oppo Reno phone have appeared online.

Its rear camera is said to utilise a 48-megapixel sensor and sport the 10X optical zoom the Chinese firm demonstrated at Mobile World Congress last month. That could explain the quality of the images posted by Venkatesh Babu.G on Twitter.

They seem to be marketing photographs, not only showing clarity but also the details on offer when using the optical zoom functionality.

OPPO Reno 10x Hybrid Zoom Samples pic.twitter.com/r1XarRDHep — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) March 13, 2019

The Oppo Reno has great potential for photography generally. Its reported specifications reveal that the handset will partner the 48-megapixel camera with two others on the rear: a 20-megapixel camera with autofocus and a Time-of-Flight 3D camera with that 10X zoom.

Its front-facing camera will be 16-megapixel.

The phone itself is aiming for flagship status, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a mighty 4,065mAh battery, as revealed by the company's vice president, Brian Shen.

We don't yet know much about the design, screen size or resolution, but Oppo has said that it will be coming in "Q2 2019" - so in the next few months, then.

Reno is a new smartphone line from the company, so this is likely to be the first device to adopt the name but not the last.