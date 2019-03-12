Reno is a new smartphone series from Oppo and it's going to offer flagship specs

Chinese manufacturer Oppo is launching a new smartphone series called Reno. The company, which owns OnePlus, announced on Twitter that Oppo Reno will arrive in April.

The tweet said Reno was "set to liberate and inspire individuals for what they see and create", followed by "#GetReadyForReno", but there were no further details aside from the reveal of the colourful logo.

Oppo's Vice President, Brian Shen, later clarified that Reno was a new series and not a sub-brand in a Weibo posting though. A 10 April release date was also revealed for the announcement of the first Oppo Reno smartphone.

Oppo previously said it would release a new smartphone in April though it never revealed what the smartphone would be called, leading many to now assume the new Reno series will be the new flagship rather than the Oppo Find Z, the rumoured successor to the Oppo Find X.

Supporting this theory, Shen confirmed in a separate Weibo posting that the first Reno smartphone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform under the hood, coupled with a 4065mAh battery and the 10X hybrid lossless zoom technology the company revealed at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. All specifications you would expect in Oppo's next flagship.

No further details surrounding the design, display or other specifications have been revealed for the Oppo Reno smartphone, but Oppo previously said the upcoming flagship would feature a different design to previous Oppo devices and have no camera bump.

We expect to find out more in the next few weeks.