After a few weeks of blatant teasing - and practically revealing the phone in full - Oppo has officially taken the wraps off its latest F-series phone. It's called the F11 Pro, and it's all-screen baby!

Okay, so that may be a slight exaggeration. There is, after all, a slightly thicker bottom bezel, or chin, but the phone looks gorgeous.

If you've been following the official Oppo Twitter account, you'll be in no doubt as to how the manufacturer achieved the skinny bezel right at the top of the screen: the front facing camera is hidden.

Similar to the Vivo NEX S, the camera is placed in a small popup mechanism that automatically rises out of the phone whenever you need to use the selfie camera. Whether that's for facial recognition or taking a picture.

It's a different approach to the manufacturer's own flagship, the Find X, which has a mechanism pushing the entire top portion of the phone out of the body, which also includes the rear camera.

On a note that'll undoubtedly be interesting in the west: this F11 Pro could give us a clue as to how the OnePlus 7 might also adopt a thin-bezelled display. Recent rumours have suggested a skinny-framed display with a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus and Oppo (along with Vivo) are part of the same big tech family, and often share features, and technology.

One of the big features, of course, is the screen itself. It's a 6.53-inch "panoramic full screen" with a fullHD+ resolution in an IPS LCD panel.

Inside, to ensure you have enough power to keep you going through even the busiest of days, there's a large 4,000mAh battery which - similar to previous phones - powers up quickly using the company's own VOOC flash charging tech.

Perhaps the only downside here is that it's not Super VOOC, so while fast, it's not the fastest, and it's delivered through a microUSB port, not the more modern Type-C standard.

Rather than go with Qualcomm's processor in the F11 Pro, Oppo has opted to equip it with the Helio P70, built by MediaTek and paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage.

It runs the latest version of Oppo's own custom skin, called Color OS. We're now up to version 6, which is based on Android Pie and comes with a few new additions, including a redesigned notification/settings drop-down panel, new gesture navigation and an all-new UI.

Cameras, like the battery, boast big numbers, with an impressive-sounding 48-megapixel sensor in the main camera on the back.

Alongside it, there's a 5-megapixel, and both combine to give the usual depth effect photos and reduce noise, while the AI automatically recognises scenes to choose the right settings.

As is the case for a growing number of Android phones, there's a dedicated night mode, allowing you to draw in more light and create a sharp image completely handheld.

To begin with, the F11 Pro will launch in India, followed by south-east Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. Oppo says other markets will follow, but we don't know if that includes Europe and the UK.

We don't know pricing specifics, but will update as soon as we find out.