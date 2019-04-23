Oppo Reno event: How to watch and what to expect

Oppo will be launching a new flagship phone range called Reno tomorrow in Zurich and Pocket-lint will be there. The event has the tagline of "beyond the obvious".

Here's how to watch and follow the event from afar as well as what you can expect to see launched.

Oppo's event will start 2pm CEST (Zurich local time) on Wednesday 24 April. Here are the various local times around the globe:

1pm London

4pm Moscow

6:30pm Mumbai

8pm Beijing

9pm Tokyo

8am New York

5am San Francisco

The event will be streamed live on YouTube - we've embedded it here:

You can also follow the event using the #OppoReno hashtag on Twitter.

Oppo has already previewed the 5G version of the handset at a Swisscom event a couple of weeks ago. The Chinese firm has also previewed the phone in China so we already know a reasonable amount about it - check our main feature for all the details.

There looks to be four versions of Reno in all - the standard Oppo Reno, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, the Oppo Reno 5G and the Oppo Reno Lite, which we've only heard a little bit about.

Oppo previewed its 10x zoom tech at Mobile World Congress in February (5x optical, 10x hybrid zoom). In the preview we saw, Oppo used a three-camera setup consisting of 48-megapixel primary lens, 120-degree ultra wide angle lens plus a telephoto. We're expecting this setup to be part of the premium Oppo Reno 10X handset. It's also in the 5G phone, too.

These premium devices will be based around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform, with an edge-to-edge OLED display and a pop-up camera.