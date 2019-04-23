  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Oppo phone news

Oppo Reno event: How to watch and what to expect

|
Oppo Oppo Reno event: How to watch and what to expect
Best SIM only deals for April 2019: Unlimited data for £20 on Three
Best SIM only deals for April 2019: Unlimited data for £20 on Three

- Here's how to stream the Oppo Reno event online

Oppo will be launching a new flagship phone range called Reno tomorrow in Zurich and Pocket-lint will be there. The event has the tagline of "beyond the obvious". 

Here's how to watch and follow the event from afar as well as what you can expect to see launched. 

When is Oppo's Reno event?

Oppo's event will start 2pm CEST (Zurich local time) on Wednesday 24 April. Here are the various local times around the globe:

  • 1pm London
  • 4pm Moscow
  • 6:30pm Mumbai
  • 8pm Beijing
  • 9pm Tokyo
  • 8am New York
  • 5am San Francisco

How to watch the Oppo Reno event

The event will be streamed live on YouTube - we've embedded it here: 

You can also follow the event using the #OppoReno hashtag on Twitter

What to expect from Oppo at the Reno launch

Oppo has already previewed the 5G version of the handset at a Swisscom event a couple of weeks ago. The Chinese firm has also previewed the phone in China so we already know a reasonable amount about it - check our main feature for all the details. 

There looks to be four versions of Reno in all - the standard Oppo Reno, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, the Oppo Reno 5G and the Oppo Reno Lite, which we've only heard a little bit about

Pocket-lintOppo Reno event How to watch and what to expect image 1

Oppo previewed its 10x zoom tech at Mobile World Congress in February (5x optical, 10x hybrid zoom). In the preview we saw, Oppo used a three-camera setup consisting of 48-megapixel primary lens, 120-degree ultra wide angle lens plus a telephoto. We're expecting this setup to be part of the premium Oppo Reno 10X handset. It's also in the 5G phone, too.

These premium devices will be based around Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform, with an edge-to-edge OLED display and a pop-up camera. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones Oppo
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 tips and tricks: The complete guide
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
Apple iPhone XI and XI Max moulds leak showing square camera arrangement again
Meizu's new 16s flagship prefers classic bezels over fancy hole punches
S10+ too much? Check out our best Galaxy S9+ deals for April 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Oppo Reno specs, news and release date: Everything you need to know about Oppo's new flagship series