Oppo 10X optical zoom phone camera confirmed

At the end of last year, Oppo was said to be developing a 10X optical zoom smartphone camera, possibly for use on the Oppo F19 and F19 Pro handsets coming this year.

Now it has confirmed the camera system, but is yet to reveal where it will deploy it. We are likely to find out more during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

The camera unit is similar to the 5X system developed a few years ago. It uses a triple-camera setup that includes super wide-angle, main and telephoto lenses, with the latter adopting a periscope-like array to give more optical zoom capabilities than ever before.

When combined, these cameras can shoot photos the equivalent of 15.9mm all the way up to 159mm.

The on board OIS makes sure zoom photos are rendered at their sharpest.

The company will show the camera system during MWC but it might also announce it as part of either the two new handsets mentioned above.

In addition, Oppo revealed that it has developed a new in-display optical fingerprint sensor that us capable of taking a reading across a larger area: 15 times larger than that of current mainstream solutions, in fact.

We'll find out more next month in Barcelona.