Oppo F19 will have innovative 10X optical zoom camera

Chinese phone brand Oppo has reportedly developed a 10X optical zoom dual camera system for use on the forthcoming Oppo F19 phone.

Allegedly based on patent sketches, specifications and renders provided by sources within the Oppo supply chain, the new camera unit uses a system of mirrors and multiple lenses to allow for optical rather than digital zoom. And with the mirror deflecting light to a sideways mounted sensor, it can do so in the small confines of a smartphone.

THe sketches show a dual-camera unit on the rear, along with a flash. They also show a front display with no visible notch or camera unit at all.

These are just drawings, however, so we're not sure how that will work. According to the post on The Leaker, Oppo has been developing a new front camera concept, but there is no further explanation.

Instead, it does list some specifications. The Oppo F19 is said to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor for some regions and the Mdeatek Helio P90 for others.

It will come with a 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FullView display, it is said, with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front. VOOC flash charging will be present, as found on the Oppo Find X expected to launch in the UK at the end of January.

It's less clear when the Oppo F19 might make an appearance though. The Leaker suggests that it will be first half of 2019, so it might be an MWC launch device. We'll update you when we find out more.