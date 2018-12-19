  1. Home
Are the Oppo Find X and RX17 Pro coming to the UK next month?

- Oppo announces London event for 29 January

Oopo has invited us to a London launch at the end of January which has been described as "UK specific" by our contact - could the Chinese manufacturer finally be about to launch in the UK? 

We've recently seen the launch of the Oppo Find X slider phone as well as the RX17 Pro. Both handsets are intended for Europe and British journalists were invited to the launch. But as yet there has been no confirmation of a UK launch or pricing. That could be soon to change.

The launch invite features the circular graphic of Oppo's faster-than-fast Super VOOC charging as well as the radiant mist gradient colour scheme seen on the RX17 Pro. 

The RX17 Pro is very similar to the recently-announced OnePlus 6T which costs £499 complete with in-display fingerprint reader and triple camera. It's no surprise that the Oppo phone is so similar to the OnePlus as OnePlus is owned by Oppo.

The key difference is in underlying spec; the 6T features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 platform while the RX17 Pro has the Snapdragon 710. The Find X does up the ante though, with a Snapdragon 845 and a RRP on the continent of 999 Euros. 

As we've said before, Oppo clearly wants to follow the success of other Chinese brands and break into the UK and European market. Xiaomi also entered the UK through Three stores recently and we wonder if Oppo might announce a tie-up with a network partner, too. 

