Leaked Oppo R17 and Vivo V11 pics show waterdrop is the new notch, OnePlus 6T to get it too?

The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
- Waterdrop design on both phones

- Parent company could add to OnePlus too

We've seen the Oppo F9 in the flesh already and one of its most eye-catching features is the design of its 2nd generation notch. Rather than copy the iPhone X - as many other manufacturers do - Oppo has opted for a notch design that is being called "waterdrop" in many quarters.

Its name refers to the small, rounded footprint of the cut-out on the front of the phone. And Oppo and sister company Vivo clearly feel this is the way going forward.

The forthcoming, much rumoured Oppo R17 will also sport the new notch design, if pictures leaked by Ben Geskin are genuine.

So too will the Vivo V11. Indeed, the Vivo's notch is even smaller in size than Oppo's.

And considering parent company of both brands, BBK Electronics, also manufacturers OnePlus handsets, it is a safe bet to suggest the OnePlus 6T or, even OnePlus 7 could be the next to feature the same style of front-facing camera.

We also like the fact that, based on the leaked images, the bottom chin strap on the Android devices seems to be disappearing. And that can only be a good thing.

