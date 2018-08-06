New Oppo flagship phone will be first with Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Oppo will be the first smartphone manufacturer to adopt Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Corning confirmed in a press announcement that its next generation, super tough phone glass will make its debut on the next Oppo flagship handset, which is thought to either be the much-rumoured Oppo F9.

If so, we can expect to see that handset soon as Corning claimed that the next Oppo flagship will be released in "the coming weeks".

Gorilla Glass 6 is Corning's toughest, most durable screen technology yet. In tests, it survived 15 drops from one metre onto rough surfaces.

Corning claims that the average phone user drops his or her device seven times per year, so the new glass strata can technically last two years' worth of drops.

"We are excited to have Oppo adopt Gorilla Glass 6," said Corning's John Byrne. "Its new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops."

The Oppo F9 is said to be a 6.3-inch handset with 2280 x 1080 pixel display, octa-core MediaTek MT6771 Helio P60 SoC plus Mali-G72 MP3 graphics.

A dual camera will be on the rear with 16-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensors. A 25-megapixel selfie camera is rumoured for the front.