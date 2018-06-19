Oppo's new Find X is unlike anything you've ever seen.

It's a new phone that crams together all the hot design trends right now. Officially announced at a live-streamed event in Paris on 19 June, it has a large 6.4-inch display that you can hold in one hand. This ticks off the first trendy item box. Secondly, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent, meaning it's yet another nearly bezel-less phone. But, more importantly, it doesn't have a notch.

Some people love the notch, while others hate it. If you're in the latter group, you'll be glad to know this fad was skipped. Third, the Find X has an entirely unique camera system. It's hidden when the phone is off or the camera app is closed, and when you turn on the Find X, the top section of the phone pops up to reveal a 25-megapixel front-facing camera, complete with a 3D facial scanning system.

And on the back of it there is the must-have dual-camera setup with 16- and 20-megapixel sensors. When you close the camera app, this piece of the phone will move back into the phone’s chassis and disappear. And, yes, that means there’s no camera bump at all on the back of the phone, which is made of curved glass. The front has curved glass, too, and the display panel is a 1080p OLED.

And finally, the phone has Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus-like curved sides with rounded corners. But, honestly, the most unique thing about Oppo's latest phone is that hideaway camera. Oppo said it only takes 0.5 seconds to open. Otherwise, the Find X has all the specs you'd normally find in a premium Android, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

It also has a 3,730mAh battery with Oppo’s VOOC fast wired charging. The Find X is a dual-SIM phone, too. Ad the whole thing runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo’s Color OS customisations. The Find X will be available to order in China today. It's also coming to France, Italy, Spain, and Netherlands. Pricing starts at €999 for the 256GB model and goes up to €1,699 for the Lamborghini model.