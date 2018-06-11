Oppo Find X confirmed, crazy fast charging and 5x zoom camera incoming

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, has confirmed that the innovative and ambitious Find series phones are making a comeback. The company will unveil the Oppo Find X at a launch event at the Louvre in Paris on 19 June.

In the past, Oppo Find series phones have seen the manufacturer implement some advanced technologies that seem ahead of their time, and the same looks to be true for the Find X.

One technology being incorporated is the 5x Dual Camera Zoom that Oppo showed off at MWC in 2017. This is unusual in that it works like a submarine periscope, with light reflected onto an angled prism which then directs the image to the camera placed at a 90 degree angle.

Because of this periscope-style build, the camera is actually thinner than most 2X optical zoom cameras currently used on modern smartphones, since the depth of the camera runs along the width of the phone, horizontally.

Another awesome-sounding technology making its way to the Oppo Find X is Super VOOC charging. Oppo states that this super fast charging uses a new low voltage pulse algorithm, and can fully charge a 2,500mAh battery in 15 minutes. That is, quite frankly, ludicrous.

Of course, we expect the phone to have a much higher capacity than 2,500mAh. However, knowing it can charge up that large a chunk of its battery in just 15 minutes is very exciting.

As an example, the current VOOC and OnePlus Dash Charge (which uses the same tech) can charge up roughly 65 per cent of a 3,300mAh battery in 30 minutes. That's approximately 2,145mAh in 30 minutes. Oppo's Super VOOC charging is promising a higher capacity in half the time. This could really revolutionise wired charging.

The last Find series flagship was the Oppo Find 7, launched in 2014. It was among the first phones to incorporate a fully laminated display with the touch sensors built into the same layer as the actual display panel. It was also the first to feature a Quad HD resolution panel.

At its time, the 3GB RAM was huge, and the 3,000mAh battery was among the first to support Oppo's current VOOC flash charging for speedy refills.

As for the camera, it had a really interesting capability to allow users to create a huge 50-megapixel image by combining several images.

Reading the press release today makes it clear that Oppo is heading down the same unbeaten path. It's great to see these exploratory, innovative technologies being implemented on a smartphone for the masses.

We're yet to hear any other details regarding software versions, pricing or availability, but Pocket-lint will be at the launch event in Paris next week to bring you more about this really impressive sounding device.