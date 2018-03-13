Oppo announces F7 with 25-megapixel front camera and enhanced AI

Oppo has revealed details of the upcoming F7, which it says is the latest model in its Selfie Expert series of phones.

The F7 builds upon the F5, by gaining the second-generation of Oppo's AI Beauty technology. This combines a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with AI and HDR technologies to produce photos with incredibly high levels of detail. The AI Beauty 2.0 technology promises to identify and beautify individual facial features for each person using the selfie cam, so results will be different for everybody. The F7 can even perform these changes for everyone in a group photo.

The F7 also gets augmented reality stickers, Oppo hasn't said exactly what these are, but we presume work in a similar way to the iPhone X's Animoji and the Samsung Galaxy S9's AR emoji.

The focal point of the F7 is the 6.2-inch FHD+ Super Full Screen, which offers an 89.08 per cent screen to body ratio and a 19:9 aspect ratio, meaning virtually the entire front of the phone is taken up by screen. Despite the large screen real estate, the F7 has a small footprint that fits in the palm of your hand. The front-facing camera and sensors are housed within a notch in the centre. The overall design doesn't look too dissimilar to the recently teased Oppo R15.

The Oppo R15 will be available in India from 26 March, with a further global rollout yet to be confirmed.