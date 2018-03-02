Oppo teases R15 design, notch and all
Apple may not have been the first company to introduce a virtually bezel-less display on the iPhone X, but it was the first to introduce the notch design which houses the facial recognition camera and depth sensors. Since then, Android phone manufacturers have begun to adopt a similar approach; Asus is one such manufacturer and we've seen leaked images to suggest OnePlus will do the same.
Oppo will be another such manufacturer that will use a notch design, following a teaser image posted to its Chinese Weibo page for the upcoming R15 smartphone, showing a phone within a phone. The larger image focuses on the notch at the top, which doesn't take up too much of the screen. While Oppo hasn't confirmed, it would be logical to assume that the R15 will integrate facial recognition technology and 3D depth sensors into the R15.
This combination of cameras and sensors will likely be used for security and, given the recent trend for being able to turn yourself into animated animals and avatars of yourself, we wouldn't be surprised if Oppo adopted a similar feature.
The second, smaller image shows the whole phone from the front, confirming it has incredibly slim bezels all the way round, in a similar vein to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.
Oppo hasn't revealed any specs or features of the R15, or even a launch date, but with this official image appearing online, it may not be long until we find out.
