Oppo launches F5 with facial recognition security and bezel-less display

Oppo has taken the wraps off the F5 smartphone, in Manila at least. The new phone is launching first in the Philippines, with a further global rollout yet to be confirmed.

The F5 launches with specs and features that, on paper at least, should worry the very best flagships of 2017. Front and centre of the F5 is a 6-inch, virtually bezel-less 18:9 display, the resolution of which has yet to be revealed.

It also comes with a front-facing selfie camera that has some clever AI technology that not only promises to give you stunning photos, but can be used to unlock the device using facial recognition.

Security isn't taken care of solely by the front camera though, as there is still a fingerprint scanner, albeit on the rear panel instead. The rear panel is also home to another camera, although details of this haven't been revealed either.

Under the hood is a MediaTek MY6763T processor, but the amount of RAM will depend on which of the three versions you choose. Oppo will release an F5 with 4GB/6GB of RAM and an F5 Youth, which while not confirmed, we presume will have less than 4GB.

Storage and battery capacity will be 32GB and 3200mAh respectively across all three, and all will come running Android 7.1 Nougat with Oppo's ColorOS 3.2 over the top. Pricing and availability for the Oppo F5 have yet to be confirmed.

We expect the Oppo F5 to provide the foundations of the upcoming OnePlus 5T, if not in terms of specs, then in terms of design.