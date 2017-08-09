Grab yourself a Barcelona edition Oppo R11 for a lot less than £198 million

Chinese tech brand Oppo has continued its long partnership with Spanish footballing giants Barcelona for a special edition version of its R11 smartphone.

The Oppo R11 x FC Barcelona edition handset was launched in Shanghai and will initially be available in China, from 18 August. It will also be launched in Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

There is no word yet on whether it'll make it to Europe and, strangely, no word on a Spanish release.

The limited edition handset has a rear casing designed in the blue and red of Barcelona's home kit, with the team logo emblazoned at the bottom.

Other than that, the specifications and tech are the same as on the standard R11. That means it comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage - expandable by up to a further 256GB through microSD).

The battery is 3,000mAh and the rear camera has dual sensors - 20-megapixels and 16-megapixels - for a greater sense of depth in shots. The front camera is a 20-megapixel snapper.

The phone comes with a modified version of Android 7.1 with Oppo's ColorOS 3.1 layed on top. There is no NFC connectivity.

Oppo has priced the Barcelona edition R11 at 3499 yuan in China (around £403). That's considerably less than the £198 million Paris Saint Germain paid Barca for Neymar. And what was Neymar's number at Barcelona? 11, of course. Spooky.