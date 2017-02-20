  1. Home
Oppo will unveil new 5x technology at MWC, improved picture performance expected

- New imaging technology that will roll out to future devices

- Should deliver more detailed photos

Chinese electronics manufacturer Oppo has sent out official media invites to a press conference at Mobile World Congress on the 27 February 2017. The event will revolve around a new technology the company is calling '5x'. It's claimed 5x is a new photography technology, and along with the tagline "so close you can feel it", we'd suspect it relates to optical zoom.

Oppo has also said the new technology will help it to "further differentiate itself from its competitors and build on its unprecedented growth to date."

Oppo's vice president Sky Li has been quoted as saying: "Oppo's relentless pursuit of perfection without compromise has given birth to a remarkable technological breakthrough that will change how the world perceives smartphone photography".

"This remarkable achievement is the result of an extensive, year-long R&D process, combined with Oppo's unparalleled expertise in smartphone imaging technology".

It's not clear if Oppo will have a new device to show off at the show as well, but if not, it can be safely assumed the 5x technology will feature in future devices, perhaps even later this year.

It's not the first time Oppo has introduced a new technology at MWC, as it announced VOOC Flash Charge at the show in 2014. The battery technology claims to give you 75 per cent charge after just 30 minutes. 

