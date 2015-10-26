Oppo Neo 7 gives you 5MP selfies, 4G and decent design for less

Oppo has announced it latest smartphone which is firmly aimed at the affordable end of the market, the Neo 7.

The latest phone from the Chinese manufacturer leverages the country's ability to make handsets for really low prices. This isn't a phone that's going to stun with specs but for an expected price of £100 there's plenty on offer.

The handset itself is made using glass on the rear and an attractive frame that Oppo calls micro-arc. The screen is a 5-inch display with 16 million colours and HDR support, the resolution isn't mentioned on the official site which is always worrying. The reason is this is a very low 960 x 540 for 220ppi.

Powering the handset is a 1.2Ghz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor backed by 1GB or RAM. There's 16GB storage with support for microSD expansion. It should all chug along nicely with the 2,420mAh fixed battery.

The cameras seem to be an area Oppo was focused on offering more for the money. In the rear is an 8-megapixel snapper with a back illuminated sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Even the selfie camera is a 5-megapixel shooter that uses the screen as a flash.

The operating system is Android 5.1 with the ColourOS 2.1 skinned over the top. Oppo says this offers "more memory and power to Neo 7 users".

The Oppo will get an international release and is expected to get a price of about £100.

