Oppo's new Mirror 5 phone has a diamond-like glass back, runs custom Android

Oppo has a new smartphone - and one of the neatest things about the device is its backside.

Called the Mirror 5, the 5-inch phone from Oppo features a diamond-like mirrored surface on the rear that's made of individual cut-glass segments consisting of different reflective properties. Oppo said it used an ultraviolet embossing technique on the glass back, resulting in a cool-looking finish, which is available in white or blue.

Beneath that, Oppo added a "bi-metallic frame and cross beams" for strength and durability. The company clearly wants us to know this dual-SIM device is not only flashy but also durable. Other features include ColorOS 2.1 (Oppo's UI based on Android 5.1) and a 1.2GHz Snapdragon quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

It comes with SD card support of up to 128 GB, as well. The China-based manufacturer is also emphasising the phone's photography capabilities, which includes a 5 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera, along with nifty photo functions like a burst-like mode, time lapse, GIF-making tools, and more.



The Oppo Mirror 5 is expected to launch in 15 markets. The company has said some of those markets will cover Southeast Asia, South Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East-North Africa region.

It has yet to confirm a release date or even pricing, but keep checking our Oppo hub for all the latest news.