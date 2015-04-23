Bezel-free Oppo R7 should appear on 20 May with R7 Plus, as world's thinnest phone

Oppo has already had its new R7 leaked several times to show off the near bezel-free display and super thin form. Now the rumour mill has more details including a 20 May unveil date and another R7 plus handset.

According to Chinese sources of The Binary Trend we can expect to see the Oppo R7 unveiled alongside an R7 Plus on 20 May.

The Oppo R7 is reportedly going to be aiming for the title of "world's thinnest smartphone" when it gets released. It is expected to be just 4.85mm thin without a camera protrusion so it should be that sleek all over.

The Oppo R7 Plus is expected to be a larger version of the R7. Few other details have been leaked. Rumours suggest it may come with a larger battery, suggesting it could also be a little thicker. The current Oppo R5 is 4.85mm thin and is limited to a 2,000mAh battery owing to its thin form.

The Oppo R7 is expected to be announced on 20 May with a 4.7-inch 1080p screen, a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6795 processor and 20.7-megapixel camera. The glass is described as 2.5D meaning it'll give the appearance of an edge-to-edge screen without bezels on the sides.

Check back on 20 May when, hopefully, Oppo will unveil the Oppo R7 and R7 Plus.

