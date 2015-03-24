Oppo has killed the bezel, prepare to drool

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, looks set to release a handset with a display that will introduce many a jaw to the floor. It's almost bezel free.

The new Oppo smartphone has been shown off online via anonymous sources sporting almost no bezel on either side of the screen.

The Oppo device is shown running the Oppo ColourOS with Android stretching the width of the device. Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy S6 edge which features curved edges for bezel-free screen sides also. The only other handset, without a curve, that looks like this is the Sharp Aquos Crystal. Unlike Sharp, Oppo should make this available internationally as it does with its Find 7 handsets.

While this is an anonymous leak you can see that it's very much a real device. There is also a video that's now leaked showing the handset in use. It appears super slim and runs nice and smoothly. It's difficult to judge the material from the shots given but it appears to have metal edging, but of course that could just be a metal effect.

If this mysterious Oppo handset has similar specs to the Find 7 you can expect a 2K screen, 50-megapixel photos and more.

