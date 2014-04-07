  Oppo Find 7a available for international pre-order now for £330

Oppo released its Find 7 smartphone in Asia with a 2K screen along with specs that the rumour mill would have trouble imagining. Now the rest of the world is getting a version of the device in the watered down Find 7a. For €399 in Europe (about £330) and $499 in the US it's still a lot of phone for the money.

While the Oppo Find 7 comes with a 5.5-inch 538ppi display running a 1440 x 2560 resolution, the Find 7a comes with a less amazing but still impressive 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 (401ppi) screen.

The Find 7a does have the latest Snapdragon 801 processor running at 2.3GHz. But unlike the Find 7's 3GB of RAM the Find 7a has a more standard 2GB onboard. It will come with 16GB storage plus a free 32GB microSD for those that pre-order. Pre-orders also come with a spare battery and Easy-Cover case.

The Find 7a sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and impressive 5-megapixel front facing shooter. Users will able to create the stitched 50-megapixel shots that the Find 7 can manage but apparently not 4K video.

A 2800mAh fast-charging battery will power the Find 7a's Color operating system which is based on Android Jelly Bean.

Users can pre-order the Oppo Find 7a in black or white now, for €399 in Europe or $499 in the US, with shipping starting in late April.

