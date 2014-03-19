  Oppo Find 7 is the phone Samsung's Galaxy S5 could have been, 2K display and 50MP photos

Oppo has officially announced its Find 7 flagship smartphone and it's like the company read every rumour story about the Samsung Galaxy S5 and then went and made exactly that.

The Chinese made Oppo Find 7 is like the unicorn of mobiles, we didn't really think we'd see every top end spec in one place at the same time. But here it is.

The 5.5-inch screen manages to churn out an eye-watering 538ppi thanks to its 1440 x 2560 resolution. And because it is shielded by Gorilla Glass 3 there's little chance of scratches ruining that super high-res image.

Oppo hasn't scrimped on power either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 801 processor kicking out 2.5GHz of quad-core smarts. Plus it's backed by a full 3GB of RAM, making it faster than the Galaxy S5 - on paper. When it comes to storage Oppo has generously built in 32GB plus a microSD slot that's compatible with the latest 128GB cards.

In the rear camera there's a 13-megapixel f/2.0 IMX214 Sony sensor that's capable of 4K video. There's also a feature that creates a 50-megapixel shot by consolidating five 10-megapixel photos, described as Super Zoom software. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera for clear selfies.

Even the battery in Oppo's Find 7 is of interest and not because it's 3,000mAh but because it can charge from 0 to 75 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The Oppo Find 7 comes with Android 4.3 OS but will hopefully be due a KitKat update soon, though nothing official has been announced yet.

There will also be an affordable version called the Find 7a. This will come with a 5.5-inch screen at 1080 x 1920 resolution for 403ppi, a quad-core Snapdragon 800 CPU at 2.5GHz, 2GB of RAM and a 2,800mAh battery.

The Oppo Find 7a will be released on 20 March for 2,998 Yuan (£291). The flagship Oppo Find 7 hasn't got a release date yet but will be priced at 3,998 Yuan (£388).

