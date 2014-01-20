Oppo N1 leaks in sleek 'midnight black' colour option

Oppo plans to release a midnight black model of its flagship Oppo N1 smartphone, if a leak from GizChina is to be believed.

There hasn't been an official announcement from Oppo discussing the colour option, but according to the China-based publication it will be released sometime in the near future. It looks like the same Oppo N1 we've come to know, including the spinning camera, but it simply packs a sleek new coat of black paint with a white accent running on the border.

The Oppo N1 was released in Europe and the US in December for £443. It features a 5.9-inch Full HD screen, 13-megapixel camera, and a touch sensitive rear. There's also a version that comes pre-loaded with custom CyanogenMod software.

We've contacted Oppo in the hopes of learning when the midnight black colour option might launch.

For users who prefer black handsets, Oppo's offering may strike their fancy.