  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Oppo phone news

Oppo N1 leaks in sleek 'midnight black' colour option

|
1/3  
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Oppo plans to release a midnight black model of its flagship Oppo N1 smartphone, if a leak from GizChina is to be believed.

There hasn't been an official announcement from Oppo discussing the colour option, but according to the China-based publication it will be released sometime in the near future. It looks like the same Oppo N1 we've come to know, including the spinning camera, but it simply packs a sleek new coat of black paint with a white accent running on the border.

The Oppo N1 was released in Europe and the US in December for £443. It features a 5.9-inch Full HD screen, 13-megapixel camera, and a touch sensitive rear. There's also a version that comes pre-loaded with custom CyanogenMod software.

READ: Oppo N1 review

We've contacted Oppo in the hopes of learning when the midnight black colour option might launch.

For users who prefer black handsets, Oppo's offering may strike their fancy.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments