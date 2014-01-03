Oppo Find 7 smartphone leaks show QHD display, metal frame and large camera sensor?

Pictures of the Oppo Find 7's display panel and metal frame have leaked online.

Tech news blog Phone Arena has published leaked pictures gathered from Chinese microblogging website Weibo and tech website GizChina. The pictures allegedly reveal a JD or LG-manufactured QHD display with a 1,440-by-2,560-pixel resolution, as well as a metal frame with a cutout for a "bulky" camera sensor.

The Oppo Find 7 will be the successor to the Oppo Find 5, Oppo's current flagship smartphone that unveiled more than a year ago. The Oppo Find 5 released with a 5-inch Full HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 1.5 GHz Quad-Core processor, among other things. Oppo supposedly plans to boost those specs in its next-generation flagship.

Rumours specs for the Oppo Find 7 thus far include a Snapdragon 800 or 805 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 13MP rear-facing camera, and 4000mAh battery. If the handset does indeed launch with such beefy hardware specs, it'll be one of the more high-end Android smartphones on the market.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at all the leaked pictures