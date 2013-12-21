  Oppo N1 with CyanogenMod software launches 24 December, with Google's approval

A version of the Oppo N1 will launch with CyanogenMod, the popular custom Android software, on 24 December. The launch meets much excitement from the development and enthusiast community, as they will be able to purchase the first official CyanogenMod smartphone.

The group behind CyanogenMod announced that Google has given its official certification to the smartphone. With the certification, Google Play will be found on the Oppo N1's software legitimately.

CyanogenMod is an open source operating system based on official releases of Android from Google. The group adds its own code and features to Android, including native theming support, performance enhancements, tablet tweaks and more. Essentially, it allows users easily to make their own changes to Android. The Oppo N1 will carry the CyanogenMod 10.2 software by default, which is based on Android 4.3.

A version of the Oppo N1 began shipping in early December with a regular version of Android in the US and Europe for £443/$599. There's no word on pricing for the CyanogenMod version, but it is said to be a "limited run" device.

Official hardware specifications haven't been released, either. The non-modded version features a 5.9-inch Full HD screen, 2GB RAM, Snapdragon S600 processor, 3160mAh battery, NFC, 13-megapixel camera, and touch-sensitive rear. The camera is reversible by hand, leaving you with a 13-megapixel both front and rear-camera.

Besides working on the software for the Oppo N1 and getting Google's blessing, the team at CyanogenMod has been working on encrypted texting, a screencast app and CyanogenMod 11, the version based on Android 4.4. The team just raised $23 million in funding, signalling lots of work ahead.