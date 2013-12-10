  Oppo N1 smartphone now available in Europe and the US

Today is the day to lay your hands on an Oppo N1 in Europe and the US as it hits the shelves.

The Chinese made handset offers good specs for a respectable price.

The Oppo N1 can be bought, in white with 16GB, for £443 on Oppostyle now. For your money you’ll be getting a 5.9-inch Full HD screen, 13-megapixel camera, and a touch sensitive rear.

Oppo says the N1 camera is created from 67 different components, making it the first Android smartphone to feature a six-piece lens.

The 9mm-thick smartphone also features a touch-sensitive back, allowing for ease of use in spite of its 5.9-inch heft. This is dubbed O-Touch. In our hands-on with the N1 we found ourselves accidentally making selections using the rear touch panel, but it admittedly has potential.

The camera, which uses the same Exmore RS sensor as the Sony Xperia Z, rotates 206-degrees for front-facing selfies at 13-megapixels or normal outward shots. The 2GB RAM, Snapdragon S600 processor, 3160mAh battery and NFC make it an all-round strong handset.

Grab yours now from the link below.