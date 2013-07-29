Is Oppo next in line to tackle camera phone trend, with N-Lens flagship series?

Rumours emerged earlier this month in regards to China-based Oppo building a camera phone, and now a follow up report has surface with an alleged confirmation from the company as well as a name for the upcoming flagship device.

According to Engadget, which cited an unnamed Oppo representative on Monday, Oppo is currently developing a new product line that will rival the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom and Nokia Lumia 1020.

Called N-Lens, the line-up will be "the most important flagship series for Oppo going forward". On top of cellular connectivity, Engadget claimed the N-Lens series would probably feature Google's Android OS.

Read: Oppo Find 5 smartphone now on sale

Android Authority has previously reported that Oppo's camera phone will boast high-resolution with low-light capability, as well as an “innovative” body design, remote shutter, fast shutter speed and flash.

There are no other details on the N-Lens at this time, but the leaked image below apparently shows Oppo referring to the Samsung Galaxy Camera during a presentation. It's just more proof, apparently, that the company is keeping an eye on competitors and their camera-based products.

Perhaps the slide also signals that Oppo wants to jump on the camera-phone trend with a flagship product that will give the Galaxy S4 Zoom a run for its money. That is, if the N-Lens series from Oppo ever surfaces.