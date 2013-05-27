  Oppo Find 5 smartphone now on sale

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its Find 5 smartphone in Europe. The handset, which features a Full HD screen, is now available to order from Oppo's website.

Oppo has seen success in China with its smartphones, most of which match Samsung and HTC's flagship devices for specifications. The Find 5, for example, uses a Qualcomm S4 Pro chip clocked at 1.5GHz, 2GB of RAM and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean running the show.

Alongside the impressive processor specifications you get a 13-megapixel camera on the back, a 1.9-megapixel on the front and a hefty 2,500 mAh battery. You also get a choice of black or white phones as well as 16GB and 32GB options.

The real talking point of the Find 5 however isn't the specifications, it's the price. The 16GB version is on sale for 399 euros (£342), while the 32GB is priced in at 429 euros. That makes the Find 5 significantly cheaper than most phones with a similar spec sheet.

While UK carriers haven't listed the Find 5 on pay-monthly deals, the international version of the handset that Oppo is stocking should work with a UK SIM.

We like the design of the Oppo as well - it looks much better than a lot of what else is on offer along the top of the Android market. We will have more on the Oppo Find 5 when it starts arriving in the UK.