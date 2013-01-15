  Oppo Find 5 Full HD Android smartphone to ship from 29 January

Oppo is now accepting pre-orders for its Find 5 Android smartphone. The 5-inch, 1080p mega-device can be ordered in China for 2,998 yuan (around £300) and the company will ship it to customers on 29 January.

That price is for the 16GB model of the phone. The 32GB version is yet to have a price tag slapped on it, and UK (European) and US release dates and prices are also yet to be revealed.

Previously, Oppo had said the UK edition of the Find 5 would ship sometime this year, but it is now being reported that once the Chinese release has started, shipping to other regions will begin fairly quickly.

As well as the mammoth 5-inch Full HD screen, the Oppo Find 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera with support for 1080p video recording. It has a front-facing 1.9-megapixel camera and the phone is powered by the current Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor - the Snapdragon 600 and 800 processors, as revealed at CES 2013, are yet to find their way into consumer devices.

The phone will also carry 2GB of RAM and it has been confirmed to us that there will be no memory card slot to expand the storage capacity.