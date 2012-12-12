Oppo Find 5 announced, 5-inch Full HD Android smartphone

Chinese tech firm Oppo has announced its first Android smartphone and it's as highly spec'ed as they come. The company - perhaps best known for its exploits in the field of AV - has unveiled details of the Oppo Find 5, which comes with a 5-inch Full HD (1080p) touchscreen display, 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and 2GB of RAM.

And if the power doesn't wow you, its sleek looks, much like a HTC or Nokia Lumia handset, may do the job. Not bad for a manufacturer's debut.

The rest of the specifications are neat too. The rear sports a 13-megapixel camera, with support for Full HD video recording, while the front videocam is 1.9-megapixels. It is also capable of shooting pictures at 120 frames per second, and there's a burst mode added.

DIRAC's HD sound technology is on board, as are the usual mobile phone gubbins such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, etc. Sadly, it doesn't seem as if the Find 5 has 4G LTE support from the off. Perhaps, if successful, a variant will appear at a later date.

The Oppo Find 5 comes with Google Android 4.1 from the box and 16GB of on-board storage. We're not 100 per cent certain at present, but we'd expect there to be a microSD card slot too. Oppo has a heritage of offering upgradability for all its Blu-ray players and other AV kit, so we'd be surprised if the same doesn't apply here.

No UK release details have emerged as yet, but we expect it to ship globally in the new year. Initially it will be available in China for 2,998 Renminbi (£297). One to watch, for sure.